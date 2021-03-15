Affimed to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affimed in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

