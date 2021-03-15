Affimed to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affimed in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Shares of Affimed stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.72.
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
