Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $51.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

