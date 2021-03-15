Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Down 30.7% in February

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 804,300 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the February 11th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. Afya has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

