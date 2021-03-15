Ag Growth International (AFN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Ag Growth International to post earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

AFN opened at C$40.11 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$42.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$750.58 million and a PE ratio of -13.65.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFN. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.14.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.