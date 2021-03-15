Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,111 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $31,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $121.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $136.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

