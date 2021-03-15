AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 11th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AAGIY stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.80. AIA Group has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

