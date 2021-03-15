AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 11th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AAGIY stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.80. AIA Group has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $56.53.
AIA Group Company Profile
