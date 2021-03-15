Aion Achieves Market Cap of $145.06 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Aion has a market cap of $145.06 million and approximately $47.94 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 70.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,513.74 or 1.00021641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00035818 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.95 or 0.00396224 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00300795 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.06 or 0.00783574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00078157 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00033796 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.