Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of Air Lease worth $27,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 35.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 348.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 500,702 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $13,239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Air Lease by 64.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,129,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after buying an additional 444,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 155,106.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 366,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

AL stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

