Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,262 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises 1.5% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Air Lease worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Air Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $51.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

