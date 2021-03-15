Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.81

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 1157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aisin Seiki from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

