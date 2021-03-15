Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 11th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AKBTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

