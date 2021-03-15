Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 11th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 393.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AKAAF opened at $85.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. Aker ASA has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $87.00.
Aker ASA Company Profile
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.