Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 11th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 393.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AKAAF opened at $85.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. Aker ASA has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Get Aker ASA alerts:

Aker ASA Company Profile

Aker ASA, an industrial investment company, operates in the oil and gas, maritime assets, and marine biotechnology sectors primarily in Norway and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company provides services, technologies, and product solutions for the oil and gas industry; provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the offshore oil and gas, as well as renewable industries; and explores for and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.