Akerna (KERN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

