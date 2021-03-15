Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Albemarle worth $181,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Albemarle by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,697,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $157.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

