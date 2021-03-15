Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Shares of ALB traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $158.36. 7,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.71. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

