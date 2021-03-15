Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post sales of $2.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $14.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $75.26 million, with estimates ranging from $23.48 million to $151.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $37.34 on Monday. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,556 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

