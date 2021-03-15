Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00243077 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00088873 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

