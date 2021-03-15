Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,368,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.