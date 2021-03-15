Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,626 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $26,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $163.50 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.52.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

