Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 491,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,836 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 217,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

