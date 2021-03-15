Algorand Trading 14.6% Higher This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.00237794 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00056680 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,247.09 or 0.02215849 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 4,879,070,183 coins and its circulating supply is 2,583,838,858 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

