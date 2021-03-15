Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Trimmed by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 575,500 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up about 4.9% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 5.85% of Align Technology worth $2,465,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $13.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $550.00. 17,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,877. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $634.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $565.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.97.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.07.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

