Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Alleghany worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on Y. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany stock opened at $645.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $663.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.