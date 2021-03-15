Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 90,850 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 248.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $169,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPWH opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $758.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

