Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,050,000 after acquiring an additional 858,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of CLI opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.