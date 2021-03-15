Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Holdings Cut by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,031,000 after buying an additional 2,086,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,922,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after buying an additional 323,782 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,178,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,847,000 after buying an additional 280,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,833,000 after buying an additional 268,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

