Allied Motion Technologies Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, March 12th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMOT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $535.07 million, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.