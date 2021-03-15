Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,087 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,000. Workday makes up 1.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Workday by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.61. 28,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.43. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.15 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.30.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

