Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after buying an additional 674,441 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Shares of MU traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.06. 581,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,560,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

