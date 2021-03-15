Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,854 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $510.88. The company had a trading volume of 89,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,729. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

