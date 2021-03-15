Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,408,000 after purchasing an additional 727,886 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $82.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,601,598. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

