Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.75. The company had a trading volume of 166,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

