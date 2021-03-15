Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $2.63 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Square comprises about 0.9% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,323,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total value of $2,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,030 shares of company stock valued at $199,952,640 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.46. 179,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,815,298. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.94. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 392.36, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.