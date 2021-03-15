Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Update

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the February 11th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.17. 789,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,744. The company has a market cap of $151.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of -1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha Pro Tech will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.