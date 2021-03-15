Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Update

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the February 11th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.17. 789,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,744. The company has a market cap of $151.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of -1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $25.55.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha Pro Tech will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.
