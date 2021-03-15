Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.5% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,220,000 after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,072.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $7.89 on Monday, hitting $2,042.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,507. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,019.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,747.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

