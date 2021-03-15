Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $17.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,032.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,019.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,747.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.