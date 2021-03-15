alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 1,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALSRF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of alstria office REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

