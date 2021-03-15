Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $85.71 on Monday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -317.44, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average of $119.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $425,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total transaction of $964,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock worth $15,857,345 over the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.