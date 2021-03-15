Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,264 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $34.40 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

