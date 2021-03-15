Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares rose 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 2,045,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,718,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

ALT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Get Altimmune alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $658.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Altimmune by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altimmune by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altimmune by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.