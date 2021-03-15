Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s 4th Largest Position

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,099,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,089.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,210.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3,193.44. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

