Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.3% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,089.49 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,210.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3,193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

