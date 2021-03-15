Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,089.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,210.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

