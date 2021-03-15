AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 25.8%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares shot up 25.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.04. 277,994,906 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 197,949,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,317,145 shares of company stock worth $551,180,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 75.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

