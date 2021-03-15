American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

AXL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

AXL stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

