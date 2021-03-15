American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Holdings Lifted by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.43% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

AEO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 59,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,250. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.