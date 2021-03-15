American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $29,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $81.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

