American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOT.UN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Friday.

HOT.UN stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 545,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,448. The firm has a market cap of C$353.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.03. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

