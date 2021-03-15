American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Raised to $4.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Alliance Securities from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Alliance Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s previous close.

AHOTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. 47,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,135. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

