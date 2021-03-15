American Public Education, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

American Public Education stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $41.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 474,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 36,543 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

